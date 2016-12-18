40-foot tall Christmas tree adorned with jewellery

Visitors take pictures of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi yesterday. The 40-foot tall tree decorated with jewellery is said to be the tallest in the UAE, and is also lit up with 100 strings of lights.

Abu Dhabi: A 40-foot tall Christmas tree decorated with jewellery has been put up at Emirates Palace, one of the capital’s most well-known hotels. The tree, which is said to be the tallest in the UAE, is also lit up with 100 strings of lights, and over 2,100 imported glass ornaments. It stands bedecked in the lobby of Emirates Palace, stretching up to the golden dome of the hotel and attracting the wonder and amazement of all visitors. According to hotel executives, it took a rotating team of 20 people over 33 hours to set it up and decorate. In fact, certified professionals were airlifted to reach the top of the tree to affix the jewels and lights. The hotel did not confirm the exact value of the jewellery hung on the tree, which includes diamond necklaces, gold necklaces and bracelets and precious stones.