3,000 people join Hatta walk to promote Dubai's mountain city

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

3,000 people join Hatta walk to promote Dubai's mountain city

Dh1.3b plan seeks to turn Dubai's mountain city into a world-class tourist destination

  • People of different age groups, including elderly and women, participated in the walk.Image Credit: Supplied
  • The 3-km walk started from the Al-Talta Park in the city centre and ended at the Hatta Sports Club.Image Credit: Supplied
  • The Hatta Walk participants Image Credit: Supplied
  • Dh1.3 billion plan seeks to turn mountain city of Hatta into a world-class tourist destination.Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai:More than 3,000 people participated in a walk organised in Hatta by Dubai Sports Council as part of the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Community Sports Initiative.

People of various age groups from Hatta and its outlying areas took part in the walk held on Tuesday, 28 February.

The initiative is part of the Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which was approved in November by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Dh1.3 billion plan seeks to turn the mountain city of Hatta into a world-class tourist destination.

The plan seeks to develop sports tourism by developing green areas for camps and sports venues, including a mountain bike circuit that can host international competitions.

The 3-km walk started from the Al-Talta Park in the city centre and ended at the Hatta Sports Club.

People of different age groups, including elderly and women, participated in the walk.
Employees of various government departments also participated in the event along with students of private and government schools.

Chairman of Hatta Sports Club and President of Hatta Football Company, Ali Mohammad Bin Obeid Al Badwawi, extended his gratitude to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his support and directives to develop Hatta.

He also extended his gratitude to Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to issue directives to launch the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Community Sports Initiative.

“We are sparing no effort to create a conducive environment for sports, as physical exercise is good for mind, body and spirit, and enhances harmony between different groups of society,” said Al Badwawi.

“I extend my appreciation and thanks to Dubai Sports Council for this initiative, and its efforts to organise sports activities in Hatta for the last eight years, which contributed to the development of Hatta’s infrastructure including the new stadium that can host international games. I also want to thank all those who attended the walk, and would like to say that Hatta is ready to welcome everyone whether it is for sports or tourism,” he added.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Rod Stewart apologises for mock execution
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays