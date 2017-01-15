10 manholes with consumer goods discovered at labour accommodation

Dubai Municipality inspectors recover consumer goods from a manhole in Muhaisnah labour accommodation.

Dubai: Inspectors of the Environmental Emergency Office at Dubai Municipality have discovered 10 abandoned manholes which were being used to store consumer goods at a labour accommodation in Muhaisnah.

Workers had exploited the manholes in one of the demolished labour accommodations to store kitchenware, blankets, tools, carpets, as well as different home appliances and accessories, which they planned to sell to the public.

The confiscated items, which were estimated to be around 30 tonnes, were destroyed, said Mohammed Abbas Al Baloushi, head of Environmental Emergency Office of Dubai Municipality.

He said his office received an information that some people of Asian descent, were using old unused manholes for the storage of consumable materials and were camouflaging these sites by placing old wood and cartons on them.

“Our inspectors raided these manholes and found they were filled with accessories, blankets, carpets and kitchenware. All items were packed and ready for sale to the public, who were unaware of the danger of using these things,” said Al Baloushi.

He added that the Environmental Emergency Office in coordination with Dubai Municipality’s departments of Assets Management, Waste Management and Food Safety would ensure that this practice should be checked strictly in the future.

The intensive campaign led by the inspectors of the Environmental Emergency Office, also resulted in the seizure of 45 vehicles, which were supplying stale vegetables, fish, meat, and live chicken to various markets. These goods were being brought from other emirates after they were rejected there by markets and slaughterhouses, said Al Baloushi.

“All vehicles have been seized for three months, owners heavily fined and asked to sign a written undertaking promising not to repeat the violations. In case of repeat violation the vehicles being used in such incidents will be permanently confiscated," Al Baloushi added.