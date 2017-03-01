The Arab Media Forum (AMF) kicks off April 18

Dubai: The 16th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) will be held on April 18 and 19 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai under the theme “Civil Dialogue”. United Arab Emirates.

The AMF will be held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,

The annual event is expected to attract industry leaders and media professionals to highlight the most pressing issues facing the media currently.

Dubai Press Club (DPC), the organiser of AMF revealed on Wednesday that the theme of this year’s forum highlights the role of media in taking the lead in facilitating cross-cultural discussions, inspired by the Arabic and Islamic values and the UAE’s vision that aims at providing happiness to people through spreading hope, peace and tolerance.

The theme further aims to encourage the media to strengthen dialogue between nations through spreading goodness and hope, promoting peaceful coexistence, fostering religious tolerance, disseminating positive thoughts and rejecting hatred and racism.

Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of Dubai Press Club said that this year’s forum will continue solidifying its message by inviting media to confront social challenges by highlighting facts and actively engaging communities to achieve growth, stability and prosperity. She added that selecting this theme reflects the firm belief in media’s ability to bridge cultural and social gaps and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, because the theme endorses diversity as a way to build a new civilisation that orchestrates harmony between people, religions, politics and cultures.

Al Merri said: “Over the past years, the world witnessed many developments and changes that brought big challenges on the political, economic and cultural levels. Limiting the consequences of these challenges requires better collaboration and understanding, which furnish for a constructive dialogue between civilisations. A dialogue that innovatively discusses the way forward and sets development schemes that change the stagnant situation in the Arab World.”

She added that media today needs to take the lead in promoting this dialogue based on the values of respect, coexistence and tolerance.

The forum’s organising committee is working on the final preparations for the biggest media event in the region. AMF is one of the most important events that DPC organises in addition to the Arab Journalism Award ceremony, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and the Emirati Media Forum.