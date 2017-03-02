Mobile
Street Nights back in Dubai for food, art lovers

What do you call an eclectic mix of the best street art performances and food trucks?

  • Dubai Street Nights runs from March 2 to 3 at Business Bay, with a good mix of street art and delicious food.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Dubai Street Nights at JBR in 2016. It is being held at Business Bay this weekend, from March 2-3, 2017.Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: What do you call an eclectic mix of the best street art performances and food trucks?

Welcome to the Dubai Street Nights, a place to try some cool chow and street art. Just head down to the Bay Avenue, in Business Bay this weekend.

The event — from March 2 to 3 — puts together a good mix of interesting art shows, street performances and delicious food, a rerun of similar successful events held in other places in Dubai in previous years.

Here’s a tip: There are awesome crowdsourced art installations, and art built entirely by the visitors.

Street Nights 2017 forms part of the Dubai Food Festival. Just be mindful of the crowd, and avoid mowing down children and elderly that you may bump into.

