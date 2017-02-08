Sharjah Light Show beckons in final days

Opening of the 7th consecutive year the Sharjah Light festival on Masjid Al Noor

Sharjah: On the imposing facade of Sharjah’s University City Hall shines a light that transports onlookers to a future of unimagined possibilities, while stepping back in time to glorious early period of Islamic history.

Accompanied by a soothing blend of oriental music and three-dimensional effects, the light-and-sound show is the crowning feature of the seventh Sharjah Light Festival (SLF) that began on February 2 and will end on February 11.

Running in two segments, the 3D show and Time Travel mesmerise viewers in equal measure.

The 3D effects, which are enjoyed through free 3D glasses provided by organisers, help visitors forget their surroundings for a while.

Enjoyed from a temporary open area built on the City Hall campus, the eclectic blend of floral and geometric patterns drawn from the Islamic art and architectural themes leave you in a trance.

Time Travel, the second segment of the 15-minute-long show, begins with a winged horse galloping across the façade, taking you along on a flight through the golden ages of Islamic history.

The light effects recreate the fabled cities and gardens of Islamic civilisation, demonstrating the advances made in art, science and literature.

One particular sequence, where the civilisation literally rises out of sand dunes, is the apt description of the rise of the UAE and other Gulf countries.

The show begins at 6.30pm and runs up to 11pm every evening during the duration of the festival, with a five-minute break in between. It runs up to 12 midnight during the weekend.

Apart from the City Hall show, the SLF offers an interactive display of light and sound, which can be operated by visitors, which according to the organisers is a first in the world of light festivals.

The interactive show, which is located at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, enables visitors to control the multimedia content projected on to the building.

The SLF also offers a daily parade on Buhairah Corniche, from Al Majaz Waterfront to the Amphitheatre, closing down the Buhairah Corniche road between Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Majaz Amphitheatre from 9pm to 9.45pm every evening till February 11.

Khalid Jasem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), underlined the prominent international status that the festival has come to occupy, placing it on a par with such high-profile events as the Lyon, Sydney, or Berlin festivals.

“The Sharjah Light Festival is a culmination of art, culture, science, and the renaissance movement initiated by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,” said Al Midfa.

He added that this year’s festival stands out from previous editions for using 3D video techniques in all 13 locations.

Using key landmarks of Sharjah as a canvas for dynamic light art, highlighting their Islamic as well as modern architecture style, the festival covers 13 locations spread across the emirate, including mosques, historic buildings, government offices as well as educational institutions.

Apart from painting the exteriors of the University City Hall, Cultural Palace, Al Noor Mosque, Al Taqwa Mosque, and Al Qasba in a mosaic of light and colour, the festival also offers illuminated archways in the Palm Oasis on Buhairah Corniche.

Other locations around the emirate covered by the festival include Kalba University, Khor Fakkan University, Dibba Mosque, Al Dhaid Mosque, and Masjid Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi in Dibba.

Organised by the SCTDA, the festival events can be enjoyed by residents and tourists for free.