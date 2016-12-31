Nancy Ajram leads New Year celebration at Global Village
Dubai: Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram led on Friday a concert to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Global Village.
Making her appearance of the outdoor festival park’s main cultural stage, Ajram, 33, sang some of her most popular hits, including Seher Ouyuno and Maoul El Gharam.
On Saturday evening, organisers also held a raft of shows, ending with a New Year countdown and firework display.
On New Year’s Eve, Global Village stayed open until 2am. The festival park will run until April 8. Tickets are Dh15 per person.