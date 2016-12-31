Nancy Ajram leads New Year celebration at Global Village

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nancy Ajram leads New Year celebration at Global Village

Superstar performs some of her best-known hits at outdoor festival park

  • Nancy Ajram performs at Global Village on Friday, singing many of her hits.Image Credit: Courtesy: Global Village
  • Dubai, December 31, 2016: Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural festival park, in collaboration Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram led on Friday a concert to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Global Village.

Making her appearance of the outdoor festival park’s main cultural stage, Ajram, 33, sang some of her most popular hits, including Seher Ouyuno and Maoul El Gharam.

On Saturday evening, organisers also held a raft of shows, ending with a New Year countdown and firework display.

On New Year’s Eve, Global Village stayed open until 2am. The festival park will run until April 8. Tickets are Dh15 per person.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAELeisure

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Bin Thaneya finishes trek across emirates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays