Fun Drive info packs available from Wednesday

Disclaimers must be handed in while collecting the guides

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Participants in the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive, whose names will be published in Gulf News on Tuesday, can start picking up their Information Packs from Wednesday.

The Information Packs, which include participants’ Fun Drive number and the manual, will be available for collection from the Gulf News Dubai office from Wednesday to Friday, between 9am and 7pm.

At the Gulf News Abu Dhabi Office, they will be available from Wednesday to Thursday, between 9am and 2pm.

Meanwhile, at the Gulf News Al Ain office, they will be available on Wednesday only, between 9am and 11am.

Addition of extra passengers or cancellation of passengers — not vehicles — will also be accepted during those days and timings. Following the ending of this schedule, no passenger will be added and no refund will be made for cancellation.

The information manual provides a detailed guide on the event and participants are advised to go through it thoroughly to follow the tips and other details given.

The Fun Drive, supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota, is being held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 13 and 14, 2017.

Participants who registered online will receive a mail on Tuesday (December 27) confirming their Fun Drive number and asking them to print out the Disclaimer, which must be signed and submitted when collecting Information Packs.

Participants who registered at the Gulf News offices in person have already been sent Disclaimers by mail. Those who have not received the Disclaimer can send an email to events@gulfnews.com, and Gulf News will send out the Disclaimer.

Participants must submit Disclaimers with original signatures of all passengers, including a parent’s signature for children under 18. Information Packs will not be issued unless the completed Disclaimer has been handed in.

The latest edition of the Fun Drive, which has been attracting enthusiasts since 1986, is being held in the Western Region, starting at Al Fathiya on the Hameem Road and ending at the camp located at the foot of the spectacular Moreeb Dune, in the Liwa region.

The annual event is in its 31st year and the latest round is the 36th in the series. The response for the event has been so strong that entries closed within hours on the very first day of registration. Since then, Gulf News has received hundreds of requests to be put on the waiting list.

The Fun Drive is being supported by Al Futtaim Motors – Toyota who are the Main Sponsor. Checkpoint sponsors include BF Goodrich, Dubai Duty Free, Orient Tours, Pringles, The Off Road Company, Total and VTools. Support sponsors include Byrne, Canon, Danube, Dunkin Donuts, Emirates Water, Medeor Hospital, Nature Valley, and Wildcraft.

Total are the Lubricants Sponsor, while ehicle numbers are sponsored by Amity University and catering is by Jebel Ali Resorts & Hotels, Mafraq Hotel and Emirates Flight Catering. The event is also supported by Al Gharbia Sports Club and International Automobile Touring Club.

