Emirati determined to continue trek

World record hopeful Bin Thaneya reaches Abu Dhabi outskirts

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: After an exhausting seven days and 475 kilometres into his journey to cross all seven emirates on foot, Jalal Bin Thaneya says that he’s not giving up.

By Monday afternoon, the 30-year-old Emirati and his three-man motorised support team had reached the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city.

From the conditions laid out by the Guinness World Records, the trek — made to raise awareness for people with special needs — should take a total of just seven days, which ended on December 26.

But due to a lack of paved paths to run along, Thaneya has had to trek through endless sand, gravel, roadworks, and construction sites, slowing his progress.

A lack of petrol stations and places to buy food along the way have also proved to be a challenge.

Although it is now impossible for the Emirati record hopeful to arrive by Fujairah’s crystal blue shores, he is pressing on with the journey.

“They’ve told me to just submit all my evidence in the end,” he told Gulf News by phone on Monday. “They’ve not disqualified me.”

Unfortunately, for Bin Thaneya and his team, just about everything that can go wrong has.

First of all, there’s the searing desert heat.

Shade is in short supply along his route, close to the Ghuweifat International Highway that cuts through Abu Dhabi’s barren western coastline, and Bin Thaneya is suffering from sunburn.

Supply shortages

Then, there are logistics problems. Earlier on, the Nissan Patrol 4x4 that shadows the record hopeful and serves as his bed, supply store and changing room developed a transmission problem, and had to be replaced.

Around the same time, Nissan Altima that delivered vital supplies of food hit a large abandoned tyre, shattering the radiator.

The car hire company struggled to find the site of the crash, and the accident report somehow went missing.

The team have since been giving a fresh car, a Toyota Camry, although one of its tyres developed a puncture on Monday afternoon.

“The logistics fell apart,” Bin Thaneya said. I don’t have a very big team. They are doing their best, but there’s only so much you can do.”

However, there is one piece of good news: his employer, shipping giant DP World, has sent a gleaming Ford motorhome to aid him — complete with on-board kitchen, beds, and fridge.

For Bin Thaneya, quitting is not an option.

“I’ve still got the energy.”

“I’m not complaining,” he added, with a determined tone. “This is all part of the journey, and I’m going to finish it.”

 

