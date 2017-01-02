Atif Aslam to perform at Global Village
Dubai: Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is set to perform at Global Village on Friday, January 13.
Aslam who is more popular for his hit Bollywood numbers and will be performing at Global Village for the first time, will begin his concert at the Pakistan Pavilion.
A singing sensation in Pakistan, Aslam has received more than 15 awards and distinctions in music from both Pakistan and India and is equally popular in India.
Aslam will be performing from 9pm onwards and is expected to draw a large audience while performing some of his most popular numbers such as Woh Lamhe, Tu Jaane Na and the more recent Toota Jo Kabhi Taara from the movie A Flying Jatt.
The concert is not ticketed separately inside Global Village and guests can enjoy all the entertainment offerings, including Aslam’s concert, within the entrance fee of Dh15.
The Global Village concert series is held every Friday at 9pm, until the end of the season on April 8.