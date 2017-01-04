850 register for Gulf News Fun Drive

Gulf News Fun Drive project leader John Spiller (left) receiving the first 2017 Limited Edition Land Cruiser Extreme from Bertrand Thiebaut, senior managing director Al Futtaim motors.

Dubai: With just over a week left before the annual Gulf News Fun Drive kicks off, organisers are making the final arrangements for the journey over Abu Dhabi’s dune-filled desert sands.

More than 850 participants have registered for the overnight drive, which takes place over the weekend on January 13-14 in Liwa.

On the Fun Drive, drivers will take their cars in a long, snaking convoy through the desert route, which has been mapped out by British off-roading veteran John Spiller.

WATCH: Gulf News Fun Drive Route Director John Spiller shares his tips on off-roading in the UAE.

“My role is to find a route that’s suitable for all the levels of participants, which is quite difficult, and yet keep it interesting,” said Spiller. The off-road expert has led driving teams through every type of off-road terrain — but reckons sand is his favourite.

On Wednesday, the event’s main sponsor, Al Futtaim Motors, unveiled a prototype version of its well-known 4x4 off-roader. The beefed-up car will be driven by Spiller, who will be leading the convoy through the desert.

Christened the Land Cruiser Extreme, the off-roader has a raised suspension, chunky tyres, bonnet mounted air-intake, and darkened headlamps.

The Friday-Saturday weekend will see a flag-off in Al Fathiya on Hameem Road, ending at the Moreeb Dune camp in Liwa region, located at the start of the Empty Quarter.

Participants will start arriving from 7am, have breakfast and collect their supplies, which include a case of water, a goody bag, and lunch boxes.

Then, at 9am, the lead car will begin the drive, and convoys will follow. As the day’s driving draws to a close, the first vehicles should reach the campsite by 4pm.

The camp is equipped with community tents, portable toilets, and showers.

Food and beverages are included, as well as an entertainment programme with camel rides, circus shows, a kid’s magic show, and a belly dancer.

The next morning, after breakfast at 7am, participants will head back home.

The Fun Drive is designed for the whole family to enjoy, and for desert driving fans of all skill levels.

In addition, everyone will have access to a charted route, detailed instructions and help from marshals.