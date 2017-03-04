When the twin joy turned to a bundle of worries for a mother

Dubai: A young first-time mother has appealed for help to meet the medical expenses of her twins born prematurely at Latifa Hospital in January.

The babies — a girl and a boy — have been admitted to the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Latifa Hospital for over a month-and-a-half and are expected to be discharged later this month. Their current bill stands approximately at Dh360,000 as the basic charges for NICU are approximately Dh3,500 per child per day.

Indian expatriate Pearl Monteiro, 30, who works as an administrative assistant, was thrilled to know that she was pregnant in August 2016. “This was my first pregnancy and my husband, Noel Fernandes, an IT executive, and I were over the moon,” said the mother recalling her joy.

With no In Vitro Fertilisation or history of twin births in the family, Monteiro was surprised to know she was carrying twins. “I was happy when the clinic in Sharjah revealed the results. The babies were due by April 16 and I felt fine and continued working until December 20 when I began bleeding,” she recalled.

The clinic in Sharjah referred her to the Latifa Hospital emergency section and they diagnosed her with placenta previa, a condition in which the placenta partially or wholly blocks the neck of the uterus, interfering with the normal delivery of a baby. The most common symptom of this condition is painless bleeding.

“It was in the 26th week. So the hospital, fearing the worst, admitted me. I was at the hospital on complete bed rest for nearly a month and finally on January 11, doctors at the hospital had to rush me for a caesarean section.”

Monteiro had health insurance and hoped that it would cover her hospital stay and charges. “My insurance (coverage) has a limit of Dh10,000 for maternity charges whereas my bills since December 20 were much higher. I paid a deposit of Dh2,000 for my admission to the emergency section and Dh15,000 as advance for (the twins’) NICU admission. The bills of my hospital stay were rejected by our insurance provider,” said Monteiro.

“We are going to present the bills again.”

Newborns are covered for 30 days by the mother’s insurance. “But my husband’s employer began processing new health insurance for the babies. My current maternity coverage cannot match the bills, while the babies’ insurance (from my husband’s employer) is still under processing and we fear the high expenses will be rejected. The doctor says the babies who weighed 600gm and 700gm at birth require to stay for at least a fortnight more as they now weigh 1.1kg and 1.2kg, respectively. They need to be stronger to be discharged and I am really worried about meeting these expenses,” she said.