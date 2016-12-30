Watch your hygiene and what you eat in holiday season

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Watch your hygiene and what you eat in holiday season

Respiratory tract infections and stomach complaints sees rise in cooler weather, say doctors

  • Overconsumption of sweet, fatty and fried foods on festive occasions often causes heaviness and bloating, doctImage Credit: Agencies
  • Dr Claudia Behrendt and Dr Koyes AhmadImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The year-end festive season is a time for many families to get together and indulge a little before they get working on their resolutions. But unless people eat in moderation and practise good hygiene, they may find that a persistent respiratory infection or stomachache spoiling their plans, doctors have warned.

In fact, the cooler climate makes respiratory tract infections, marked by headaches, runny nose and coughs, the most common reason behind most families’ visits to the doctor during the holidays.

“People love to get together at this time, and there are also many travellers coming in for the holidays. As a result, viruses get a chance to spread quickly, especially to young children and the elderly whose immunity is comparatively lower,” said Dr Koyes Ahmad, medical director and family medicine consultant at Intercare Health Centre, a clinic in the capital.

“While respiratory tract infections are a normal occurrence, the severity of many infections can be reduced by practising good hygiene,” he advised.

For instance, residents should cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and then carefully dispose of used tissues. They should also regularly wash their hands to avoid picking up and even spreading all kinds of disease-causing pathogens.

In fact, handwashing before and after eating also help reduce the risk of developing stomach infections, which are another common complaint.

“Of course, the main reason behind most stomachaches, heartburn and other digestive disorders is overeating. Many people end up eating a lot over a small period of time, and any alcohol consumption afterwards only worsens symptoms,” Dr Ahmad said.

Dr Claudia Behrendt, internal medicine and gastroenterology consultant at NMC Royal Hospital, said moderation is the key to avoiding gastric discomfort, which is common in both children and adults.

“The overconsumption of sweet, fatty and fried foods often cause heaviness, bloating and burning sensation in the throat. In fact, when one eats too much, the stomach gets so full that it causes the acids in the stomach to go back up the oesophagus, resulting in heartburn,” she explained.

So while it is perfectly all right to have a slice of cake or some roast, residents should look to ensure that they do not have more than one heavy meal a day.

“In addition, it is important to still get the five portions of fruit and vegetable a day, as the fibre helps maintain normal digestive function,” Dr Behrendt said.

More from Health

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Rashid and Dubai hospitals get most patients

News Gallery

World’s highest bridge opens in China

News Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler