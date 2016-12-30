Watch your hygiene and what you eat in holiday season

Overconsumption of sweet, fatty and fried foods on festive occasions often causes heaviness and bloating, doct

Abu Dhabi: The year-end festive season is a time for many families to get together and indulge a little before they get working on their resolutions. But unless people eat in moderation and practise good hygiene, they may find that a persistent respiratory infection or stomachache spoiling their plans, doctors have warned.

In fact, the cooler climate makes respiratory tract infections, marked by headaches, runny nose and coughs, the most common reason behind most families’ visits to the doctor during the holidays.

“People love to get together at this time, and there are also many travellers coming in for the holidays. As a result, viruses get a chance to spread quickly, especially to young children and the elderly whose immunity is comparatively lower,” said Dr Koyes Ahmad, medical director and family medicine consultant at Intercare Health Centre, a clinic in the capital.

“While respiratory tract infections are a normal occurrence, the severity of many infections can be reduced by practising good hygiene,” he advised.

For instance, residents should cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and then carefully dispose of used tissues. They should also regularly wash their hands to avoid picking up and even spreading all kinds of disease-causing pathogens.

In fact, handwashing before and after eating also help reduce the risk of developing stomach infections, which are another common complaint.

“Of course, the main reason behind most stomachaches, heartburn and other digestive disorders is overeating. Many people end up eating a lot over a small period of time, and any alcohol consumption afterwards only worsens symptoms,” Dr Ahmad said.

Dr Claudia Behrendt, internal medicine and gastroenterology consultant at NMC Royal Hospital, said moderation is the key to avoiding gastric discomfort, which is common in both children and adults.

“The overconsumption of sweet, fatty and fried foods often cause heaviness, bloating and burning sensation in the throat. In fact, when one eats too much, the stomach gets so full that it causes the acids in the stomach to go back up the oesophagus, resulting in heartburn,” she explained.

So while it is perfectly all right to have a slice of cake or some roast, residents should look to ensure that they do not have more than one heavy meal a day.

“In addition, it is important to still get the five portions of fruit and vegetable a day, as the fibre helps maintain normal digestive function,” Dr Behrendt said.