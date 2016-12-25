Mobile
UAE’s first honey festival to be held in Hatta

Two-day event to bring together local and international beekeepers and honey-producing firms

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Municipality is organising the UAE’s first Honey Festival in Hatta Heritage Village from December 29 to 31. The first of its kind festival will be a platform that brings together people related to honey industries worldwide.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said that the festival aims to raise the level of municipality services in Hatta area and the development of recreation and tourism facilities and sites.

“This area is given focus due to its historical and cultural importance, and to convert Hatta area into a first-class tourist destination for Emiratis and foreigners. We also want to provide the people of the area all elements of a decent urban life,” he said.

Lootah said that this festival would have a big role in supporting local products, as it brings together the elite of beekeepers in the UAE, the Gulf, and the world, to exchange experiences, and to improve the production of honey, which is a traditional industry in the area of Hatta.

“The beekeepers will be showcasing different varieties of natural honey produced in the area and a committee will verify the quality of the honey that will be on display at the festival,” he said.

The festival will also have a number of associated events such as tent shopping, gallery for honey product families, lectures by specialised lecturers from the UAE and the Arabian Gulf, and scientific sessions in the field of beekeeping. The festival will see the participation of 25 honey exhibitors from inside and outside the country.

The festival will display different types of honey, such as Al Sadr, Al Talah, Al Samr, Al Silm, Al Dhahi, Al Qetad, Al Saifi, Al Sehah, Al Barseem, Al Rabeei, Al Hamdhiyat, and other varieties offered by beekeepers from inside and outside the UAE.

