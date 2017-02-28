Three more firms to provide basic health insurance in Dubai

The essential benefits plan package covers many services that includes maternity, emergency, medical tests, referrals, medication etc.

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Tuesday said three more insurance companies will provide Essential Basic Package (EBP) under the mandatory insurance scheme. These companies will be added to the existing list of nine insurance companies authorised by the authority.

The Dubai Health Insurance Law No 11 of 2013 was adopted under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to the Dubai Health Insurance Law that came into effect in January 2014, the legal liability for every sponsor is to provide an essential benefits plan insurance package that costs Dh550 to Dh650.

Three new companies

The three new companies are Noor Takaful, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company and Union Insurance Company. This takes the tally of those providing EBPS to 12 companies.

The EBP is full cover health insurance with a premium not exceeding Dh650 per annum, meant for Dubai residents who draw a salary of less than Dh4,000. This category includes labourers, houseboys, housemaids and other blue collar workers.

Dr Haidar Al Yousef, Director of Health Funding at DHA said that the essential benefits plan package covers many services that includes maternity, emergency, medical tests, referrals, medication etc.

Patients subscribing to this insurance package can avail health services at clinics and hospitals, but cannot go for inpatient treatment unless referred by a general physician or in case of emergency.

The package offers a maximum cover of Dh150,000 annually for any kind of medical expenses.

In case of a requirement for a surgical procedure, the EBP provides a co-payment cap of Dh500 which means a patient will have to pay only that amount, with the rest of expense to be borne by the insurance provider. A patient under EBP can avail a maximum of two such surgeries in a year.

For outpatient services, patients can go to any of the clinics included in the insurance provider’s network. For pharmacy, this package usually has an annual limit of Dh1,500 and a co-insurance of 30 per cent. Co-Insurance is the amount paid by the patient.

The family packages start from Dh650 and packages for the elderly start at Dh2,500 per year under EPB.

List of companies providing Essential Basic Package

1. Axa Gulf Insurance

2. Takaful Emarat

3. Dar Al Takaful

4. Orient Insurance

5. Ras Al Khaimah Insurance

6. Daman health Insurance

7. Oman Health Insurance

8. Metlife Insurance

9. National Insurance Company

New Additions

10. Noor Takaful

11. Abu Dhabi National Insurance

12 Union National Insurance