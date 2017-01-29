SUGAR GLOSSARY: Differences in sugar

There are two types of sugars depending on their chemical composition.

1) Monosaccharides are simple sugars. These are fructose, galactose, and glucose.

Fructose (fruit sugar): Can be found naturally in fruits, some root vegetables, cane sugar and honey and is the sweetest of the sugars.

Natural sugar? YES

Essential nutrient? YES

Calories per gram = 3.6

Sweetness relative to sucrose = 120% to 190%

Galactose: More commonly found in disaccharide, lactose or milk sugar.

Natural sugar? YES

Essential nutrient? NO

Calories per gram = 4.1

Sweetness relative to sucrose = 30%

Glucose (dextrose or grape sugar): Naturally found in fruits and plant juices. Most carbohydrates we eat turn into glucose once digested. This is the form of sugar that is circulated in the body through the bloodstream; it is an energy source.

Natural Sugar? YES

Essential nutrient? NO

Calories per gram = 3.8

Sweetness relative to sucrose = 70% to 80%

2) Disaccharides are compound sugars. They are lactose, maltose and sucrose.

Lactose: Found in milk. Foods high in lactose are yoghurt, whey powder, eggnog etc.

Natural Sugar? YES

Essential nutrient? NO

Calories per gram = 3.9

Sweetness relative to sucrose = 20%

Maltose (malt sugar): Results when certain grain, such as barley, germinate and is converted into malt.

Natural Sugar? Produced during fermentation

Essential nutrient? NO

Calories per gram = 4

Sweetness relative to sucrose = 50%

Sucrose: Commonly known as table sugar. Occurs in the stems of sugar cane and roots of sugar beet.

Natural sugar? NO (processed)

Essential nutrient? NO

Calories per gram = 3.9

Sweetness: More sweet than glucose but less sweet than fructose

How much added sugars (sugars and syrups added into food to sweeten it) can I take?

Well, not too much. Based on the American Heart Association’s recommendation, you should limit your added sugar intake to no more than half of your daily discretionary calories allowance.

For most American women, this means: it should not exceed 100 calories per day, or about 6 teaspoons of sugar.

For men: it’s 150 calories per day, or about 9 teaspoons.

SOURCE: Nutrients Review and Cancer Treatment Centre of America, American Heart Association