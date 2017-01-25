Mobile
Smoking main cause of chronic lower back pain

Doctors in Dubai advise patients with lower back pain to stub out smoking

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Smokers with chronic low back pain may find relief once they stub out the habit, pointed out a top official from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) during a smart clinic held by specialists to highlight the ill effects of smoking.

Dr Abdullah Al Qasim, neurosurgeon at Rashid Hospital, said studies have cited tobacco to be one of the main reasons of lower back pain. “Most smokers who come to us with lower back pain are surprised to find out that the cause is tobacco use. Smoking prevents optimum blood flow to the heart, lungs and the lower back, which causes chronic lower back pain. Research points out that lower back pain is significantly associated with smoking history and hypertension, and development of lumbar spondylosis is significantly associated with smoking history, hypertension and high cholesterol,” said Dr Al Qasim.

On an average, Rashid Hospital’s Neurology Clinic sees 1,000 to 1,500 patients annually for chronic lower back pain. “Globally, 80 per cent of the population experiences back pain at some point in their life at least once, however about 40 per cent experience chronic pain which can last for months. Incorrect posture over prolonged period of time, occupational, social, economic and physical factors can contribute to lower back pain,” explained Dr Al Qasim.

“It can also be related to a disease but often we find that lifestyle changes are key to solving lower back pain issues,” he said.

He added that the main problem the hospital faces is people visiting the doctor after a significant time lapse, which often deteriorates the condition and can even lead to chronic issues like slip disc. “Our message to the community is that if the symptoms persist or are severe, it is best to go straight to a primary health-care physician so that the doctor can decide whether specialist consultation is needed,” said Dr Al Qasim.

Dr Al Qasim also advised moderate exercise: “Anything within reason is good. I would advise against over exercising and similarly no exercise is harmful for the body. As we age, our spine and disc undergoes a degenerative process making our bodies stiffer and less flexible. To combat the effects of age, exercising and healthy eating is a simple solution,” said Dr Al Qasim. Box: Additional information:

Tips to prevent low back problems:

1. Exercise. Being overweight is a risk for low back pain. Muscles are meant to move, also exercise helps keep your joints fluid. However, be cautious when you exercise, over exercising and incorrect posture can lead to back problems. Be aware of your posture and learn the right techniques to protect your body.

2. Eat right. Maintain a healthy weight to prevent back and joint issues.

3. Maintain proper posture. Incorrect posture while sitting in the front of the computer for hours is a major factor for low back pain. Get your office ergonomics right to protect not just your back but also your wrists, neck and shoulders. Avoid using excessive technology such as smart phones, video games and other smart devices that can cause major neck and back strain.

4. Reduce stress. Relieve stress through exercise and learn to manage stress because it affects the overall functioning of the body.

5. Sleep sideways.

6. Quit tobacco. Besides being a risk factor for low back pain, there are so many serious health complications that tobacco causes. It is time to focus on smoking cessation as a means to better health

Dubai
