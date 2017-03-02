Seven ‘Pink’ events to mark 7th Pink Caravan Ride

Dubai: Seven ‘Pink’ events dedicated to enhancing breast cancer awareness and the importance of early detection will mark this year’s Pink Caravan Ride beginning on March 7.

Now in its seventh year, the pan-UAE breast cancer initiative will be under the tagline ‘Seven Years ... for Seven Emirates’ with new and attractive activities in order to increase community interaction during the 11-day campaign.

“Our strategy is to encourage the public to respond to the calls made by our medical teams to undergo important medical check-ups and screenings for the early detection of breast cancer, with these examinations provided for free by mobile and fixed medical clinics throughout the country,” Nada Askar, head of Pink Caravan’s Events Committee, said.

“We can promise that this year, as with our previous years, the public will be treated to an array of exciting and meaningful events during the Pink Caravan Ride,” she added.

The first of the Pink Caravan Ride’s seven ‘pink’ activities is its opening ceremony, which takes place on March 7 at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club. The launch event marks the start of the ride’s 10-day journey across the seven emirates.

The second is the Pink Caravan Children’s Ride, which takes place on March 10. For the first time in the Pink Caravan Ride’s history, young advocates of breast cancer awareness will gather with their horses to travel over a 7km route, accompanied by riders from the Dubai Riding for the Disabled institute who will undertake a 1.5km ride.

On day five of the Pink Caravan Ride, women will be treated to a special ‘Pink Yoga’ evening event at the beach front location of the Dubai Ladies Club.

The Khalid Lagoon Corniche in Sharjah is the venue for the sporting activity ‘Pink Strides - SHJ,’ which will take place on March 12. Here, participants will undertake a 7km journey on foot to promote women’s physical fitness and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The fifth of Pink Caravan’s seven activities is ‘Pink Bite’ scheduled on March 14. Seven renowned Pink Caravan ambassadors will team up with seven prominent local and international chefs in a cook-off to host a special culinary showcase.

The penultimate event in Pink Caravan’s special agenda is the ‘Pink Regatta’ which will take place on March 15 at Palm Island in Dubai.

Finally, the Pink Caravan’s closing ceremony in Abu Dhabi on March 17 will see the conclusion of its special programme for 2017. The ‘Pink Strides - AD’ event will see people of all ages joining in a 7km walk around the premises of Zayed Sports City.

Since its inception in 2011, Pink Caravan has travelled more than 1,440km across the seven emirates delivering free health consultations and breast examinations to 41,391 people, including 8,526 men.