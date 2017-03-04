Pink Caravan screened 41,000 people in 6 years

The Pink Caravan in action

Sharjah: The pan-UAE Pink Caravan Ride, dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness, has screened 41,000 people in the last six years, organisers said on Saturday.

The caravan, embarking on its 7th journey across the emirates this month, provided medical examinations worth Dh24 million to people since its inception.

Riding on horseback, the caravan will stop at the nation’s famous landmarks and parks, accompanied by physicians and nurses in mobile clinics. During the 10-day expedition, the Pink Caravan’s riders, volunteers and medical staff will raise awareness about early breast cancer detection.

The typical cost of breast cancer screening costs between Dh250 and Dh1,000, but the Pink Caravan’s examinations provide the opportunity and the means for the public to attend a session for free during its annual ride.

For the Pink Caravan, the value of medical examinations, check-ups, mammograms and ultrasound scans provided to more than 41,000 people over the last six years was Dh24 million.

If these were to be done in normal clinics, the same number of clinical examinations would have cost Dh348 million, mammograms Dh11.736 million and ultrasound scans Dh1.8 million.

The ultimate aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of breast cancer, but in order to achieve that goal, there must also be an increased awareness of the Pink Caravan itself.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Medical and Awareness Committee, said: “In the six years since the Pink Caravan Ride set off on its first journey, we have received tremendous support. Be it emotional, practical or financial (support), people have been very generous, but we will always welcome new contributors and be forever grateful to those who can keep this momentum going.”