Parents must keep eye on children’s heart health, doctors say

Dr Radhakrishnan

Ras Al Khaimah: Doctors have advised regular check-ups as cardiac diseases in toddlers and newborns have reportedly become more complicated in the region.

Studies show that congenital heart disorder cases in this region are more complicated because of consanguineous marriages, — marriage between two individuals who are closely. However, there are other causes other than genetic reasons.

Parents have been advised by Dr Radhkrishnan, paediatric cardiologist and a visiting consultant at RAK Hospital, that they should keep a watchful eye on their toddlers and take for regular check-ups. Symptoms include increased sweating, poor weight gain, difficulty in feeding, and respiratory infections, among others.

“It’s important to have regular prenatal checks, heart screening for the infants and tests for children especially if you notice any symptoms which may indicate a problem. Early detection and treatment can save your child from possible complications later which may include heart failure, heart infections, pulmonary hypertension [high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs], stroke etc,” warns Dr Radhakrishnan.

He added that parents sometimes do not pay attention to abnormalities such as breathlessness and fast heart beat in children.

A senior consultant at RAK Hospital, Dr Radhakrishnan has more than 32 years of experience in paediatric cardiology.

Doctors also advise parents to be attentive towards physical and learning growth of the children and visit doctors when symptoms appear.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, CEO Arabian Healthcare Group and Executive Director of RAK Hospital, said: “A child is the world to his or her parents, and at RAK Hospital we understand that. This is why we are constantly trying to bring the best of the world’s expertise to this region and to our hospital for paediatric care. We have been extremely fortunate to be associated with Dr Radhakrishnan, who has earned respect for his work across the globe. We have collaborated with a number of world-class medical professionals who are on our visiting faculty board, providing expert care, not just to the residents of the UAE but other neighbouring countries as well.”