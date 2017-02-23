Organic treats at Boxpark in Dubai

Dubai: The Boxpark destination in Dubai is celebrating the Dubai Food Festival with the launch of an Organic Community Market from Thursday to March 11.

A first for Boxpark, located on Al Wasl Road, the market will be hosted in partnership with Organic Guild, a group promoting organic goods in the UAE.

Boxpark visitors can sample and buy locally-sourced organic produce, from baskets of fruits and vegetables, beauty products, handcrafted jewellery, and more. They can also savour ‘Fazaa’s’, a natural coffee brand of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Also, in line with the ‘Grow your Food’ campaign initiated by Dubai Municipality, there will be workshops for children to learn how to grow organic produce at home, while educating them on the benefits of organic food. The workshops will take place from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends. Children will be given pots to design with different stickers and a seed to plant at home.

Visitors who spend above Dh200 when dining at one of the outlets during the festival will also get a chance of winning two tickets and accommodation to the country of the cuisine they dined at.

Boxpark is a 1.2km-long project of developer Meraas.