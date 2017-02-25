Mobile
Obesity leading to diabetes in children

40% children in Ras Al Khaimah schools are overweight and 24.4% obese, study shows

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Nearly 40 per cent of school-going children in Ras Al Khaimah are overweight while 24.4 per cent are obese and 5.7 per cent are extremely obese, pointed out a recent study titled ‘Increasing obesity rates in schoolchildren in the UAE’.

Obesity has an impact on all body processes and can result in the onset of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes, health care experts have warned.

The medical paper studied 15,532 children between the ages of four and 12 from 2013 to 2014 and 29,410 children between the ages of three and 18 from 2014 to 2015. More than 90 per cent of the children studied were Emiratis. While the study was focused in Ras Al Khaimah, doctors say it is an indication of the growing obesity rate in the country.

Explaining the total impact of obesity, Dr Vidya Narayanan, specialist paediatrician (paediatric endocrinology and diabetes) at Medeor 24/7 Hospital, said: “Our body breaks down the carbohydrates we eat into glucose. The pancreas then secretes the insulin hormone which helps in the transportation of glucose from the blood stream to our cells where it is used in the production of energy. In Type 2 diabetics, the cells in the body do not respond to insulin leading to a build-up of glucose in the bloodstream and if not controlled, it can lead to cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and even blindness.”

She added: “The main risk factor for Type 2 diabetes is being overweight as this is usually caused by unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise. Many children with Type 2 diabetes do not have any symptoms and are diagnosed only when screened due to risk factors.”

Symptoms of the disease begin to show after a while and over time you may notice unexplained weight loss, hunger and thirst even after consuming a meal, dry mouth, increased urination and fatigue in your child.

The doctors advise parents to consult a specialist immediately if they begin to notice one or more symptoms in their child.

“Depending on the blood sugar levels, the doctor will prescribe medication,” she said. “When diagnosed, children have a tough time making adjustments to their lifestyle. It is important for parents to keep communication lines open and to gradually initiate change. Drastic measures will upset a child and they are less likely to stick to it. Encourage your child to be more active — in fact you can sign up for fitness classes or activities together. Initiate dietary changes for everyone in the family so your child does not feel left out,” she said.

While Type 2 diabetes is brought on by an unhealthy lifestyle, in Type 1 diabetes the body stops producing insulin. In most cases, the body’s immune system begins attacking the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Dr Narayanan explained: “With no insulin to help in the transportation of glucose to the cells in our body, the blood glucose levels can become dangerously high. The symptoms for Type 1 diabetes are similar to that of Type 2, however the treatment plan differs,” Dr Narayanan said.

Emphasising on the need of regular monitoring, she added: “Children suffering from Type 1 diabetes will have to have their blood sugar levels checked regularly and to manage the condition, insulin has to be administered daily. The level of insulin will be determined by the doctor and both the parents and child will be educated on how to administer the insulin injection.”

