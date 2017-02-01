Mobile
New chancellor for Gulf Medical University

Prof Hossam Hamdy has established several medical colleges in Egypt, Bahrain, UAE and Qatar

Gulf News
 

Ajman: The Board of Governors of Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, appointed internationally renowned medical educator and paediatric surgeon Professor Hossam Hamdy as the Chancellor of the university.

Professor Hamdy has established several medical colleges in Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar, and has 40 years of experience. He has published more than 70 studies that are highly cited and has introduced several innovations and best practices in medical education. Professor Hamdy has also received many awards like the Shaikh Khalifa Award for Higher Education for “Distinguished Professor in Teaching”.

