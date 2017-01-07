Mobile
Ministry launches device for detection of colorectal cancer

Vico Test is known to be 92 accurate in detecting the cancer

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday announced that the early detection of colorectal cancer is now possible across the country after it launched the ‘Vico Test’ — an accurate medical device — the first of its kind in the UAE and the region.

The launch of the Vico Test is in implementation of the National Periodic Health Screening and Cancer Screening initiatives that were launched by the Cabinet in September 2016 for the early detection of cancer.

The initiatives comply with the best internationally recognised standards and protocols as well as the results of clinical care.

The Vico Test offers 92 per cent accurate results and contributes to reducing colorectal cancer mortality by between 16 and 25 per cent.

The device has been recognised by many European countries and got the highest ISO certificates. It is based on scientific studies and experiments approved by European governments, notably France and Belgium.

The Vico Test offers people an opportunity to undergo self–examinations at home and be later verified at health-care centres.

Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, undersecretary at the Health Ministry, said the Cancer Screening initiative aims to increase the detection of the most common types of cancers in the early stages to enhance the effectiveness of treatment. Early detection will ensure that the most appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic services are provided to patients at risk.

He said the government’s health initiatives would contribute to improving the quality of curative services and developing a health system in line with the highest international standards that align with the aspirations of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

Al Olama said, “We aim to establish the UAE as one of the best countries in the quality of health care and achieving suitability in medical services.”

Patients will undergo stool test using the Vico Test which is the easiest and more accurate device to detect colorectal cancer early. The test is conducted for people aged above 35 years once every year.

