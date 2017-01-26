Man walks without pain after 20 years

A severe trauma in his left leg caused by an injury, left Abdel Gawwad Mohammad Elashri, a 52-year old Egyptian man, handicapped and bound to walking aids, till he visited Dr. Manjunatha G.S, Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at Aster Hospital.

Dubai: A 52-year-old Egyptian man walked without pain for the first time in 20 years after a botched leg surgery left him severely impaired.

Abdul Gawwad underwent a total knee replacement surgery for his deformed left leg at Aster Hospital Mankhool recently and began walking with ease after two decades of relying on walking aids to get around.

Gawwad’s case was complicated because he had cardiac palpitations, a history of prostate enlargement and urinary incontinence, and he was on blood thinning drugs for cardiac problems. A multi-speciality team of Aster doctors in Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Urology and Anaesthesia were involved in the surgery, led by Dr Manjunatha G.S, specialist orthopaedic surgeon.

“Dr Manjunatha provided an accurate treatment for my condition, but above all, he gave me the confidence and motivation to walk again. I can now walk and perform tasks on my own without any hassle. It feels like I have gone 20 years back in time,” said an elated Gawwad.

For two decades, Gawwad had led a severely handicapped life as a surgery he underwent back then was failure. Walking had been extremely difficult and painful, especially in the last five years. After thorough investigation, Gawwad was diagnosed with post-traumatic osteoarthritis — a condition caused due to ageing and injury. Further investigations also revealed that his left leg was 2.5cm shorter than his right leg, and due to his existing heart and bladder conditions, it was a high-risk case for surgery.

“We explained the risks to Gawwad as well as what he stood to gain should the surgery be successful. I think after 20 years of pain and discomfort, which would only get worse with age, he was determined to give life another chance,” said Dr Manjunatha.

Gawad was referred to Dr Manjunatha by a friend who had undergone a hip replacement surgery performed by the same doctor.