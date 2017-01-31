Mobile
Insured workers complain of paying medical fees

Ten workers complain to DHA that despite being insured, they had to pay hospital and clinic fees

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
A list of offending companies is being compiled by the DHA and they will have to reimburse workers forced to pay for treatment. Picture for illustrative purposes.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority has received 10 complaints from workers regarding health insurance, a senior official said.

Dr Haider Al Yousuf, director of Health Funding at the DHA, told Arabic newspaper Emarat Al Youm that despite the ongoing implementation of the DHA’s health insurance scheme, some workers are being forced to pay for their medical visits and treatment even though their employers have insured them for health coverage.

Clinics and hospitals forced payment because insurance companies have not activated the health cards, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The mandatory health insurance scheme, which is in line with the Health Insurance Law No. 11 of 2013, is designed to ensure all Dubai visa holders have access to medical insurance.

Dr Al Yousuf said in an interview published on Tuesday that the DHA has received 10 complaints that their insurance coverage was not working and was denied by hospitals and clinics three weeks after a contract with the insurance companies had gone into effect.

Dr Al Yousuf noted that the DHA is taking the names of insurance companies who are not activating their clients’ coverage quickly enough and is investigating the latest complaints.

A list of offending companies is being compiled by the DHA and companies will be required to reimburse the workers for any sums of money they were forced to pay out at medical facilities to receive treatment.

He said the small number of complaints is important even though it is only a fraction of the four million people who have already successfully been medically insured in the UAE.

Making sure that all workers were covered was a large task, he said, and it created somewhat of a bottleneck as a large number of residents tried to secure insurance recently at the same time.

Dr Al Yousuf said those denied medical insurance coverage can report it online to DHA officials through its web portal.

