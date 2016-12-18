Mobile
Indians in UAE: High number of natural deaths under age 45

Most natural deaths are due to cardiac arrest and related ailments

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Of the 339 deaths registered with the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2015, around 70 per cent (236) were natural deaths, of which most were under the age of 45, a senior Indian official told Gulf News.

Of the total deaths, around 65 per cent (221) were of people under 45. Most of them had natural deaths with recorded causes such as cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and related ailments, said Dinesh Kumar, Counsellor - Community Affairs at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

About 30 per cent (101) of total deaths were of people between the age of 40 and 45, he said. Around 35.4 per cent (120) of total deaths were of people under 40. People of 46 and above comprised about 35 per cent (118) of total deaths, Kumar said.

After 70 per cent of natural deaths, the remaining 30 per cent deaths were due to worksite accidents, road accidents, suicides, drowning and other reasons, the official said. Around 70 to 75 per cent of total deaths were due to natural reasons since 2009, he said.

Asked about the support given to people with mental stress, the official said the embassy’s Indian Workers Resource Centre runs a 24-hour toll-free helpline (80046342). The centre provides counselling by experts in legal, psychological and financial matters by phone or email and in person. An estimated 2.6 million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the UAE.

As Gulf News reported in 2009, the Indian Embassy had said natural deaths among Indian expatriates in the UAE were mostly caused by three stress-related ailments — diabetes, CVA [cerebrovascular accidents or strokes] and cardiac ailments.

About 90 per cent of the problems that cause stress among Indians were employment related. Only 10 per cent of the grievances received by the community welfare wing of the embassy were personal problems.

The trend was the same with the deaths registered at the Indian Consulate General in Dubai that caters to the northern emirates, the embassy had said.

 

 

Figures

339 total deaths in 2015

70% (236) natural deaths

65% of total deaths of people under 45

30% (101) of total deaths were of people between the age of 40 and 45

35.4 % (120) of total deaths were aged under 40

35% (118) of total deaths were of people aged 46 and above

