Hamdan Bin Rashid opens Arab Health 2017

Over 4,400 international health care companies are taking part in the event

  • People visit the 13th edition of Arab Health 2017 pavilionsImage Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
  • The four-day event will have 38 dedicated country pavilions.Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Finance Minister and  Deputy Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Arab Health 2017 on Monday.

Shaikh Hamdan visited many stalls at the exhibition. Over 4,400 international health care companies are taking part in the event.

The four-day event will have 38 dedicated country pavilions and has a diverse, multi-layered content that will include educative conferences for health care professionals, training facilities, distribution and retail display of medical equipment and will also showcase the latest medical technologies.

Shaikh Hamdan also visited the pavilions of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Health Care City.

