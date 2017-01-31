Mobile
Gene therapy saves Emirati infant’s life

11-month-old Khalifa became only second infant in the Gulf to receive gene therapy

  • "The fact that he’s in school is the biggest proof that he’s a normal child."Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
  • Demonstration of the Amara view new mask at Philips Stand during the Arab Health 2017.Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
  • Bobby GasparImage Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Just five months after his birth, Khalifa Al Qemzi seemed to be a very sick baby. He would constantly suffer from vomiting and high fever. Rashes had formed around the diaper area.

At first, a doctor told his parents that the child — their firstborn — suffered from eczema and shortness of breath.

A second diagnosis was far more serious. Baby Khalifa suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), which meant that he had little to no immune system.

The condition means that a common cough or cold can lead to death.

Around the world, the disorder is thought to affect one in 50,000 children. But in the Gulf, the condition is ten times more common.

For the next few months, baby Khalifa was confined to a bubblelike environment in a hospital room, and given large doses of medicine to stave off infection. The most common form of treatment for infants like Khalifa was a bone marrow transplant. Under this procedure, the healthy white blood cells — which the body uses to fight off infection — of a donor are transferred to the patient.

But doctors were unable to find a match. The baby had no brothers or sisters, and taking blood cells from his parents was deemed to be too risky and a poor match.

And even then, patients who receive bone marrow transplants have only a 60 or 70 per cent chance of survival.

At 11 months old, Khalifa was transferred from the UAE to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, one of the world’s top centres for gene therapy.

Once there, a team of doctors arranged to treat the baby with gene therapy — a cutting-edge technique which sees defective genes replaced with working ones made in a laboratory.

Over the course of a week, bone marrow cells were taken out of Khalifa, the faulty gene was corrected, and then given back in the form of a pseudo-virus.

“What we do is we put the gene into a disabled virus,” said Bobby Gaspar, a paediatric professor who led the team that performed gene therapy on baby Khalifa.

Through a completely painless process, the disabled virus carries the gene into the patient’s cells.

“That then corrects the cells, and then, they [the patients] grow a new immune system,” added Gaspar.

While only 52 infants have so far received gene therapy, the professor calculates the survival rate at around 90 per cent.

Khalifa was only the second infant from the entire Gulf region to receive gene therapy.

And while still in its infancy as a medical technique — gene therapy was first successfully practised just 16 years ago — doctors believe it could prove crucial in many other conditions.

One such condition is beta-thalassaemia, a disorder affecting red blood cells, which is far more common in the UAE than in other countries.

“There are trials now that show gene therapy can correct beta-thalassaemia,” said Gaspar.

The UAE government has taken note. On Monday, at Arab Health 2017 in Dubai, the federal Ministry of Health and Prevention rolled out a gene mapping programme for Emiratis. With a simple blood test, medical centres can analyse DNA and screen for future diseases.

A few months on from gene therapy, Khalifa’s immune cells began to kick-start into life.

Now four years old, he still has to take medicine for the next few years, but is otherwise in perfect good health.

“The fact that he’s in school is the biggest proof that he’s a normal child,” said his father, Saeed Al Qemzi. As he sat, Khalifa ran around in the room — a far cry from his early months of bubblelike solitude. “He loves to swim.”

Seconds later, the boy settled down next to his mother, and was colouring in a brochure with a green marker.

“And colouring in things with his mum,” said Al Qemzi, smiling.

