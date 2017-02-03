Friends and care givers can make a difference

Dubai: While there is greater awareness about cancer, the incidence of cancers is rising in the UAE, said Dr Mohannad Diab, specialist oncologist at the NMC speciality hospitals and NMC Royal, Abu Dhabi.

He spoke to Gulf News to mark the World Cancer Day on Saturday which is held to mark greater awareness and prevent deaths from the deadly disease.

The five top cancers in the UAE continue to be Breast, Colorectal, Thyroid, Cervix, Lung and Thyroid cancers.

“The UAE has 12 new cases of cancer reported each day and while no single reason can be attributed to its rise, residents are advised to correct their lifestyle, revise their diet and nutrition, stop smoking and go in for early preventive screening especially in cases of those with a family history of cancer,” said Dr Diab.

This is reflective of what is happening globally. According to the World Health Organisation, there are approximately 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths each year — a figure expected to rise by around 70 per cent by 2030.

People with cancer can feel extremely isolated, particularly when those around them don’t know how to manage with seeing them in pain. And if you have a friend or loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer, you may feel helpless. Early detection and treatment can make a difference in the management of cancers, say health experts. Care givers can make a difference by being supportive in the right way.

Advice for supporters

Katerina Kadkova, oncology clinical lead nurse at Bupa, shares some advice for people in the UAE about how you can best help those around you to live a more comfortable life after diagnosis.

1. Reach out to them: Your friend or loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer needs to know you are around to help. If they aren’t feeling up to welcome visitors, frequent, short phone calls can be a good way of reaching out. You can use this time to help take their mind off any worries, and they will find great comfort in knowing you are there to listen to them when they need you. You can also use this time to talk about future meetings and plans, giving them something to look forward to and help them focus on things that bring them joy.

2. Offer practical help: One of the most frustrating things about cancer is that it wears people down and lessens their ability to do things they once found easy or enjoyable. Whether this is going out to meet friends for a coffee, the housework, grocery shopping or something else, offer your help to make their day a little easier.

3. Share their responsibilities: It may be a colleague of yours that has been diagnosed with cancer. And in this case, if they are welcome to the idea and it is appropriate, you can offer to take on some of their workload where possible. You can also use lunch hours to make their days easier by going for a walk to help clear their mind. Sometimes just knowing that a colleague is looking out for you can help you through the working week.

4. Don’t be afraid to talk to them about cancer: Sometimes we don’t know how to talk or act when a loved one is unwell, potentially creating awkward situations. Maybe we assume that they won’t want to talk about their diagnosis, but in fact, this could be exactly what they need. Each person is different — talk to them.

5. Accompany them to medical appointments: It can be hard to pick up everything the doctor is saying, and medical appointments and treatment can be particularly stressful after cancer diagnosis. Let them know that you’re willing to be there to help and support them through this difficult time. If appropriate, you can also find out more information about support groups and programmes available in the local area, such as Friends of Cancer Patients or Positive Cancer, which your friend or loved one may find extremely valuable.

Extending a helping hand to those afflicted with cancer at home and in the workplace can provide them with the vital support in leading a fulfilled life.