Friends and care givers can make a difference

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Friends and care givers can make a difference

Tips on dealing with friends with cancer

Gulf News
 

Dubai: While there is greater awareness about cancer, the incidence of cancers is rising in the UAE, said Dr Mohannad Diab, specialist oncologist at the NMC speciality hospitals and NMC Royal, Abu Dhabi.

He spoke to Gulf News to mark the World Cancer Day on Saturday which is held to mark greater awareness and prevent deaths from the deadly disease.

The five top cancers in the UAE continue to be Breast, Colorectal, Thyroid, Cervix, Lung and Thyroid cancers.

“The UAE has 12 new cases of cancer reported each day and while no single reason can be attributed to its rise, residents are advised to correct their lifestyle, revise their diet and nutrition, stop smoking and go in for early preventive screening especially in cases of those with a family history of cancer,” said Dr Diab.

This is reflective of what is happening globally. According to the World Health Organisation, there are approximately 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths each year — a figure expected to rise by around 70 per cent by 2030.

People with cancer can feel extremely isolated, particularly when those around them don’t know how to manage with seeing them in pain. And if you have a friend or loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer, you may feel helpless. Early detection and treatment can make a difference in the management of cancers, say health experts. Care givers can make a difference by being supportive in the right way.

Advice for supporters

Katerina Kadkova, oncology clinical lead nurse at Bupa, shares some advice for people in the UAE about how you can best help those around you to live a more comfortable life after diagnosis.

1. Reach out to them: Your friend or loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer needs to know you are around to help. If they aren’t feeling up to welcome visitors, frequent, short phone calls can be a good way of reaching out. You can use this time to help take their mind off any worries, and they will find great comfort in knowing you are there to listen to them when they need you. You can also use this time to talk about future meetings and plans, giving them something to look forward to and help them focus on things that bring them joy.

2. Offer practical help: One of the most frustrating things about cancer is that it wears people down and lessens their ability to do things they once found easy or enjoyable. Whether this is going out to meet friends for a coffee, the housework, grocery shopping or something else, offer your help to make their day a little easier.

3. Share their responsibilities: It may be a colleague of yours that has been diagnosed with cancer. And in this case, if they are welcome to the idea and it is appropriate, you can offer to take on some of their workload where possible. You can also use lunch hours to make their days easier by going for a walk to help clear their mind. Sometimes just knowing that a colleague is looking out for you can help you through the working week.

4. Don’t be afraid to talk to them about cancer: Sometimes we don’t know how to talk or act when a loved one is unwell, potentially creating awkward situations. Maybe we assume that they won’t want to talk about their diagnosis, but in fact, this could be exactly what they need. Each person is different — talk to them.

5. Accompany them to medical appointments: It can be hard to pick up everything the doctor is saying, and medical appointments and treatment can be particularly stressful after cancer diagnosis. Let them know that you’re willing to be there to help and support them through this difficult time. If appropriate, you can also find out more information about support groups and programmes available in the local area, such as Friends of Cancer Patients or Positive Cancer, which your friend or loved one may find extremely valuable.

Extending a helping hand to those afflicted with cancer at home and in the workplace can provide them with the vital support in leading a fulfilled life.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Charity Doctor campaign launched

News Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Look: It's snowing in the UAE

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Five vessels run aground in high waves

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed Emirati woman on bike killed in RAK

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

US State Department reverses visa cancellations

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

UAE soldier martyred on training mission

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips