Dubai to have world class health information system

Health care officials sign a new deal with leading scientific provider to streamline health information systems

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, have agreed to collaborate on the DHA’s strategic goals for developing a comprehensive and integrated health service system and improving the health sector operations and information systems.

Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA, and Jacqueline Duvoisin, Regional Director for Clinical Solutions MEA Turkey, Iran and Central Asia, Elsevier, signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Commenting on agreement, Al Qutami said DHA’s developmental drive depends on constantly updating its information and data-supporting systems to ensure that the best tools and information are available for decision-making and improving the health sector operations and information systems.

He added that utilising the best technology and state of the art systems helps the authority achieve its health care goals that are in line with Dubai’s developmental drive, be it in its medical affairs, services technology or state-of-the-art equipment.

The MoU’s objective is to enhance cooperation between both parties through various evidence-based projects to support DHA’s organisational transformation and innovation goals of the Dubai Health Strategy 2021.

Duvosin said: “We have been collaborating with DHA since 2010, and we are pleased to build upon our long-standing relationship with DHA to support its effort to achieve its five-year plan and beyond,” Duvoisin said. “This agreement demonstrates that Elsevier, the largest medical and scientific content provider globally, leads the way in the region’s evidenced-based solutions that improve patient care, decrease variation of care, and reduce of hospital costs.”

