Dubai Healthcare City announces cutting-edge laboratory

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) announced yesterday (Sunday) the setting up of Emirates Reference Laboratory (ERL) to provide access to cost-effective pathology testing services.

The move comes under the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In line with Shaikh Mohammad’s vision, the laboratory, which is a key part of DHCC, will provide UAE and GCC patients with access to efficient, reliable and cost-effective pathology testing services, in addition to specialised services that are currently unavailable in the region.

Dr Ali Ridha Al Hashemi will oversee the establishment of the ERL, and comes highly recommended for his wealth of experience in this area. He currently holds the position of administrative director of the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL), director of Pathology Services at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), director-general of Dubai Herbal and Treatment Centre (DHTC), and steering committee member of Dubai Equine Hospital (DEH) making him a key player in developing Dubai’s health-care facilities.

Dr Al Hashemi will also appoint key team members and work closely with government and regulatory bodies to make the ERL facilities a reality.

“The Emirates Reference Laboratory is one of many projects that Dubai is implementing to improve quality and access to world-class health care, through the DHCC,” said Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of Shaikh Mohammad and chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

“I am very grateful for the DHCC team’s efforts in working towards those goals and as we continue to work hand in hand, we will achieve great results, positioning Dubai as the health-care destination of the Middle East. I am also confident that Dr Ali Ridha’s passion for medical sciences is evident in his many accomplishments in the field, and his wealth of experience equips him with the skillset needed to oversee the laboratory and ensure that it operates at world-class standards.”

The facilities that the ERL will provide will further support the Dubai 2021 vision of being the preferred place to live, work and visit by having the best educational and health-care services catering to everyone’s needs. The laboratory’s goal also aligns with DHCC’s vision of becoming an integrated centre of excellence for clinical and wellness services, medical education and research.

Through its operations, the ERL’s primary objective is to serve Dubai, the UAE and the GCC’s needs for advanced medical testing, which, up until now, is currently being outsourced to laboratories in Europe, Asia and Australia. It will also play a key role in supporting professors from Mohammad Bin Rashid University Hospital (MBRUH) in their undertaking of advanced medical research, and in turn will provide a unique learning experience for MBRUH students.

The long-term goal of the ERL is to allow existing and future DHCC hospitals, including MBRUH, Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital and Dubai Bone and Joint Hospital, to have specialised and advanced testing undertaken at ERL.