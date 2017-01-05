Dubai Health Forum starts on Monday

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is hosting a national health forum on January 9 and 10 in which international specialists on preventive health, health insurance, happiness and wellness, along with top UAE and GCC ministers and health policy strategists will participate.

The event being organised under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be addressed by DHA director-general Humaid Mohammad Al Qutami and will have renowned speakers such as Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, and Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of Happiness, among others.

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Health Centres at DHA, told Gulf News, “This forum is going to be an annual feature. Our director-general Humaid Al Qutami noticed that while many health conferences and workshops were being held in the city, most of them focused on one health aspect. This forum aims to cover all aspects of modern health strategy and will be in line with the Dubai Health Strategy 2021 and also resonate with the National Health Agenda 2021.”

One of the star attractions at the forum will be Mayor Mick Cornett who famously put Oklahoma City [in the US} on a diet. He is expected to reveal how he helped his hometown lose an impressive one million pounds in weight collectively.

The forum will have workshops on wellness, preventive health and happiness by world renowned specialists. Nobel laureate Dr Bernard Kushner will talk about his experience of running Medicines Sans Frontieres, a national health insurance expert from US will talk about importance of public-private partnerships and health economics.

Health care experts from the city can expect to know about the latest in health care innovations at the forum, said Dr Taryam.

What: Dubai Health Forum

When: January 9-10, from 9am-4pm

Where: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai