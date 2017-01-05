Dubai Health Forum starts on Monday

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Health Forum starts on Monday

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett among experts who will speak on health care, insurance and wellness

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is hosting a national health forum on January 9 and 10 in which international specialists on preventive health, health insurance, happiness and wellness, along with top UAE and GCC ministers and health policy strategists will participate.

The event being organised under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be addressed by DHA director-general Humaid Mohammad Al Qutami and will have renowned speakers such as Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, and Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of Happiness, among others.

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Health Centres at DHA, told Gulf News, “This forum is going to be an annual feature. Our director-general Humaid Al Qutami noticed that while many health conferences and workshops were being held in the city, most of them focused on one health aspect. This forum aims to cover all aspects of modern health strategy and will be in line with the Dubai Health Strategy 2021 and also resonate with the National Health Agenda 2021.”

One of the star attractions at the forum will be Mayor Mick Cornett who famously put Oklahoma City [in the US} on a diet. He is expected to reveal how he helped his hometown lose an impressive one million pounds in weight collectively.

The forum will have workshops on wellness, preventive health and happiness by world renowned specialists. Nobel laureate Dr Bernard Kushner will talk about his experience of running Medicines Sans Frontieres, a national health insurance expert from US will talk about importance of public-private partnerships and health economics.

Health care experts from the city can expect to know about the latest in health care innovations at the forum, said Dr Taryam.

What: Dubai Health Forum

When: January 9-10, from 9am-4pm

Where: Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

New app to execute UAE Food Bank

News Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

News Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer