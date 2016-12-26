Dubai Health Forum next month
Dubai: Experts in the field of spread of global viruses, health insurance, medical policies and happiness are expected to come together at the two-day Dubai Health Forum next month.
Former ministers from other Arab states are also expected to share their experiences at the forum. Organised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the conference takes place at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai on January 9-10.
During a press conference on Monday to announce the forum, DHA director-general Humaid Al Qutami said that the forum would help provide insights in Dubai’s future directions in health care. The forum will also allow technology companies and service providers to showcase innovations.
Dr Manal Taryam, a DHA official, said that the forum will feature sessions on 3D printing with a focus on children who need artificial limbs as well as using 3D printing for making medication.
The forum will also feature a Health Technology Park, where speakers from the private sector will share their success stories.
It will also include a social media corner, where social media influencers in the field of health will take centre stage to discuss the latest trends and issues in the health sector.
The future of surgeries aided by robots will be showcased as well as the technological evolution of robotics in the field of health and the evolution of endoscopic surgeries.