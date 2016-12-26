Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Dubai Health Forum next month

Two-day conference will see experts in fields of global viruses, health insurance and happiness gather to discuss medical future

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Experts in the field of spread of global viruses, health insurance, medical policies and happiness are expected to come together at the two-day Dubai Health Forum next month.

Former ministers from other Arab states are also expected to share their experiences at the forum. Organised by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the conference takes place at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai on January 9-10.

During a press conference on Monday to announce the forum, DHA director-general Humaid Al Qutami said that the forum would help provide insights in Dubai’s future directions in health care. The forum will also allow technology companies and service providers to showcase innovations.

Dr Manal Taryam, a DHA official, said that the forum will feature sessions on 3D printing with a focus on children who need artificial limbs as well as using 3D printing for making medication.

The forum will also feature a Health Technology Park, where speakers from the private sector will share their success stories.

It will also include a social media corner, where social media influencers in the field of health will take centre stage to discuss the latest trends and issues in the health sector.

The future of surgeries aided by robots will be showcased as well as the technological evolution of robotics in the field of health and the evolution of endoscopic surgeries.

More from Health

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

A baby is born in Dubai every 3.5 hours

News Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

News Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway