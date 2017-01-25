Mobile
Dubai Health Care City to offer licensing service at Arab Health

No express fee will be charged from applicants during the congress

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Health Care City (DHCC) will process health care professionals’ licence in a special service introduced during the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2017, a spokesperson said.

The regulatory arm of the DHCA, Dubai Healthcare City Authority – Regulatory (DHCR), will introduce a unique service exclusively for Arab Health, which will enable health-care professionals to submit their CVs and receive prompt initial responses on their eligibility to be licensed in the DHCC.

Furthermore, the DHCR will treat all applications received by its Professional Licensing Department during Arab Health, which will be held from January 30 to February 2, as an urgent request without the chargeable express service fees.

The Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) made this announcement while declaring the participation of DHCC at Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2017.

The DHCC’s continuous strategic participation in Arab Health supports the free zone’s key role in achieving Dubai’s objective to create an efficient health-care system that is responsive to the growing needs of the UAE population, and to position the emirate as a global hub for health care and tourism.

This year will mark DHCC’s 13th consecutive participation in Arab Health, the largest gathering of health care and trade professionals in the Middle East and Africa, with 4,400 companies showcasing their latest innovations to an expected attendance of over 110,000 visitors from over 70 countries. For the third consecutive year, the DHCC is the lead congress supporter for the event.

During the four-day event, the DHCC will showcase its developments and projects in health care, medical education, regulation and its wellness expansion, aimed at strengthening Dubai’s economic resilience through value-added, non-oil economic activities.

The DHCC also provides its support to Arab Health through the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, which as the knowledge partner of the congress, assists with scientific knowledge and the recommendation of expert speakers.

