Dubai Health Authority launches clinic for its 12,700 employees

Clinic will help cut down absenteeism and excessive sick leave by employees

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched an occupational health clinic for its 12,682 employees.

The clinic, located at the Nad Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre, currently aims to cover 1,467 employees, and will provide cover to 11,215 DHA employees in its second phase.

The clinic includes occupational health physicians and nurses, and includes a hygiene lab with an occupational hygienist and health officer.

Services will include occupational health risk assessment, monitoring and screening, immunisation, counselling, referral, health programmes and training.

Officials say the clinic will help cut down on potential injuries and acquired occupational disease, and reduce absenteeism and excessive sick leave by employees.

