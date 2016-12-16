Dubai Health Authority calls for early screening of newborns for genetic diseases

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is raising awareness about early screening tests for newborns available at its hospitals and clinics.

The tests can detect more than 30 genetic diseases before symptoms start appearing on the newborns as they grow older.

Dr Mahmoud Al Halik, consultant neonatologist and head of the Paediatric Department at Latifa Hospital, said babies undergo the screening tests between 24 and 48 hours after they are born. If they are already discharged from the hospital, then they are given an appointment at one of the DHA’s Primary Health Care Centres. The tests are conducted by taking a drop of blood from the heel of the newborn’s foot and testing it to find out if the baby is suffering from any genetic diseases that can affect their physical and mental growth and can even lead to death in some cases.

“Early screening can detect thalassaemia, sickle-cell anaemia, cystic fibrosis and many other diseases, whose early detection and treatment can be beneficial,” said Dr Al Halik.

He added that if tested positive, then further investigation would be made in order to provide the newborn with the needed treatment.

“Hundred per cent of newborns at Latifa Hospital undergo these tests to help parents take early precautions and begin early treatment in case the child requires it,” said Dr Al Halik.