Dubai chosen regional HQ of antismoking alliance

The decision was based on Dubai’s geographical and strategic location

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Anti-Smoking International Alliance (ASIA) has confirmed it will make Dubai its regional headquarters.

In a recent meeting held in London, presided by Emirati Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, ASIA chairman, members voted unanimously for the decision, which will see Dubai become the location for the office which will cover all antismoking activities and initiatives held in the country and within its members in the Arab World, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

On its website, ASIA said it is a non-governmental organisation financed by voluntary contribution and registered in the United Kingdom as a charity, which is devoted to promoting smoke-free environment worldwide.

The decision was based on Dubai’s geographical and strategic location being a hub and a meeting point that connects the entire world through a number of national airlines.

The city is also well known for its outstanding infrastructure, airports, ports and transportation services, in addition to its investment and commercial facilities and, most importantly, the safety and security that the United Arab Emirates provides.

Dr Al Madani said, “The UAE is one of the countries that combats smoking, and the government has issued very strict directives to ban smoking in public areas, malls, governmental entities, ministries and hospitals. All of these factors have marked Dubai as a prime location for the International Smoking Alliance to make the city its regional headquarters for supporting individuals and associations.”

“I am very proud of being the first personality to be elected from outside Europe and the first Arab to hold this position. Since I was elected, I have strived to introduce changes in the alliance and adopt a number of activities that help in banning smoking, and the first resolution that I introduced when I was elected is making Arabic the second official language after English. We have also accepted more members on board who were diligent and excited to work with us from different countries,” he added.

ASIA members decided to divide the alliance’s activities among three regions, by which the office in London will cover all activities in Europe, the Arizona office will cover the activities in the United States, and the Dubai office will cover the rest of the world.

