Dubai Central Lab launches halal-testing service

It will help detect non-halal items in personal care and cosmetic products

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) at Dubai Municipality has launched a new service to help detect non-halal products in cosmetics and personal care products.

The Halal Testing Service is being conducted with the help of the best technologies and international practices by the DCL’s experts and a working team, who carry out a wide range of research and development, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The products include lipsticks, creams and soaps and the service is being provided to protect the Muslim and non-Muslim community members from undesirable ingredients and methods used for the manufacturing of these products.

“As the concept of halal is most often centred around food products, the DCL undertook the important role of developing this initiative [related to personal care and cosmetic products] using the FTIR technology [Fourier Transform-Infrared Spectroscopy] to detect the presence of pork fat and to confirm it by using Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry [GC-MS],” Ameen Ahmad, director of DCL Department, said in a press release.

“The new service is useful to the customers of these products, traders, and statutory and regulatory bodies. It is one of the regulatory requirements of the Gulf Standard Specifications, which state that these products are free of pork fat and its derivatives,” he said.

Ahmad stressed the keenness of DCL and its full readiness to support all government directives, legislation, initiatives and requirements that would protect the consumer and society, as the laboratory has a cream of experts in various fields, and uses the best and latest technology in the world.

Dubai
