Device detects cardiac condition from two drops of blood in 10 minutes

Dubai: A revolutionary new blood testing device using only two drops of blood to check a range of chemicals and cardiac enzymes has been introduced by the Ministry of Health and prevention at Arab Health 2017, said Dr Yousuf Al Sarkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the hospitals sector at the ministry.

The I-STAT Alinity device developed by Abbott company is so quick that results can be obtained between two to 10 minutes. In addition, the device is easy to carry and will allow users greater flexibility and movement as they can conduct blood exams in any location. It will also provide health-care professionals with access to the relevant information they need to provide fast and accurate medical decisions without the patient having to leave the bed.

Dr Al Sarkal added that this device has been introduced in accordance with the ministry’s strategy and commitment to provide integrated smart health services to future generations. This is being done following strategic collaborations with prestigious international companies specialising in medical technologies who are likewise committed to ensure the sustainability of health-care services in order to achieve happiness of patients and applicants.

Dr Kulthum Mohammad Al Beloushi, Director of Hospital Administration at the ministry, emphasised that the versatile features of the device will allow it to offer new types of tests in the future, such as tests for brain injury, infectious diseases and tumours. In addition, it offers a wireless connection providing direct access to diagnostic data cloud and connectivity, as well as advanced light and sound signals to warn doctors about critical information. This was designed to address the need of doctors by providing easy technical directives allowing them to efficiently provide and implement an accurate diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Sharon Bracker, vice-president at Point-of-Care Diagnostics, a division of Abbott, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the Ministry of Health in the UAE. Today, following our experience and expertise in diagnostic devices, we launch this device to help health-care providers give the right treatment at the right time. Whether in an emergency situation, in critical departments, or even in rural areas, I-STAT Alinity provides doctors with the right information that will help them make the right decisions that will help patience recover their health.”