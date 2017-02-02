Device detects cardiac condition from two drops of blood in 10 minutes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Device detects cardiac condition from two drops of blood in 10 minutes

I-Stat Alinity can also detect brain injury, tumours and infections

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A revolutionary new blood testing device using only two drops of blood to check a range of chemicals and cardiac enzymes has been introduced by the Ministry of Health and prevention at Arab Health 2017, said Dr Yousuf Al Sarkal, Assistant Undersecretary for the hospitals sector at the ministry.

The I-STAT Alinity device developed by Abbott company is so quick that results can be obtained between two to 10 minutes. In addition, the device is easy to carry and will allow users greater flexibility and movement as they can conduct blood exams in any location. It will also provide health-care professionals with access to the relevant information they need to provide fast and accurate medical decisions without the patient having to leave the bed.

Dr Al Sarkal added that this device has been introduced in accordance with the ministry’s strategy and commitment to provide integrated smart health services to future generations. This is being done following strategic collaborations with prestigious international companies specialising in medical technologies who are likewise committed to ensure the sustainability of health-care services in order to achieve happiness of patients and applicants.

Dr Kulthum Mohammad Al Beloushi, Director of Hospital Administration at the ministry, emphasised that the versatile features of the device will allow it to offer new types of tests in the future, such as tests for brain injury, infectious diseases and tumours. In addition, it offers a wireless connection providing direct access to diagnostic data cloud and connectivity, as well as advanced light and sound signals to warn doctors about critical information. This was designed to address the need of doctors by providing easy technical directives allowing them to efficiently provide and implement an accurate diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Sharon Bracker, vice-president at Point-of-Care Diagnostics, a division of Abbott, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the Ministry of Health in the UAE. Today, following our experience and expertise in diagnostic devices, we launch this device to help health-care providers give the right treatment at the right time. Whether in an emergency situation, in critical departments, or even in rural areas, I-STAT Alinity provides doctors with the right information that will help them make the right decisions that will help patience recover their health.”

 

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Tips on dealing with friends with cancer

News Gallery

Pictures: Snow on Jebel Jais

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah