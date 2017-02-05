Charity Doctor Initiative begins operations

An elite group of Emirati cardiologists volunteering in the “Charity Doctor Initiative” have treated hundreds of workers with heart problems in Abu Dhabi.

The workers who are of various nationalities were treated during the “Hour of Giving”, the first of its kind voluntary initiative that aligns with the Year of Giving.

The Charity Doctor is a joint initiative organised by Zayed Giving Initiative, the Saudi-German Hospital, Dar Al Ber Society and UAE Drug Bank.

During the first phases of the initiative, patients were treated in makeshift clinics and hospital, setting an example of unique partnership between non-profitable private and public institutions.

Dr. Adel Al Shamari, CEO of Zayed Giving Initiative, stressed the success of the first phase in conducting diagnosis, treatment and preventive services for hundreds of workers of various nationalities through the initiative’s four groups- diagnostic, treatment preventive and training-.

He added that Emirati cardiologists managed to diagnose tens of undiagnosed patients and treated hundreds of others. The cardiologists also offered free medicines that are provided by the UAE Drug bank.

Moza Al Otaiba, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Giving Initiative, said “The Charity Doctor Initiative, which is part of Zayed Giving Initiative, is in line with directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make 2017 the Year of Giving to reflect the philanthropic approach adopted by the UAE since its founding”.

Al Otaiba added that workers who benefited from the diagnostic, treatment and preventive programmes will have the opportunity to return the favour through volunteering in the “Hour of Giving” through the Emirates Bank for Volunteering.