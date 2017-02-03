Mobile
Charity Doctor campaign launched

Emirati cardiologists to treat workers with heart problems

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Top Emirati cardiologists have recently launched the “Charity Doctor” campaign to treat workers with heart problems during the “Hour of Giving”.

Part of the Zayed Giving Initiatives, the campaign has been launched to mark the Year of Giving announced last year by the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign is a joint initiative organised by Zayed Giving Initiative, the Saudi-German Hospital, Dar Al Ber Society and UAE Drug Bank.

Commenting on the campaign, Dr. Reem Osman, Ambassador of Humanitarian Work, said the campaign features the “Hour of Giving” during which Emirati cardiologists are going to give medical check-ups to workers in makeshift clinics. They will also offer free follow-up services to the patients.

The charity doctors were divided into four voluntary groups. The first one will conduct heart tests and check-ups, the second will treat the patients, while the third is a preventive group and the fourth for providing training to workers on methods of CPR under the supervision of certified trainers from the Emirates Voluntary Academy, Dr. Abdullah Shehab, executive director of Emirati Doctors, consultant cardiologist, and chairman of Emirates Society of Cardiology, said.

