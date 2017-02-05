Al Jalila Foundation initiates study for osteoporosis

Dubai: The high prevalence of osteoporosis and Vitamin D deficiency has prompted Al Jalila Foundation to launch a medical research on osteoporosis in collaboration with Gargash Enterprsises.

The study, “Together against Osteporosis’, the first of its kind in the region being conducted by the Dubai Bone and Joint Centre, was launched on Sunday. The study will be conducted over two years assessing a total of 2,500 participants.

The medical research study investigates the prevalence of osteoporosis and Vitamin D deficiency in the UAE, as well as the correlation of Vitamin D, diabetes mellitus and other risk factors with bone mineral density.

Osteoporosis is preventable and treatable. However, many people are not diagnosed on time to receive effective therapy during the early phase of the disease. The goal of this study is to raise awareness about this silent disease, preventive measures and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer, Al Jalila Foundation said: “Vitamin D deficiency has become a global health concern. Studies have shown that insufficient levels of Vitamin D can lead to a number of chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. As the ‘Year of Giving’ kicks off we are grateful to Gargash Enterprises for their support and look forward to working together on this important study to advance medical research, improve patients’ lives and contribute to a healthier and happier nation.”

Shehab Gargash, board member of Gargash Enterprises, said: “With more than a 70 per cent prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency among the UAE population, we see it as our privilege, as well as our duty, to be part of this noble cause, and we are proud to stand side by side with the Al Jalila Foundation and Dubai Bone & Joint Center to accomplish it. The journey ahead of us to raise awareness is a long one, but with the Mercedes-Benz mobile clinic Sprinter vehicles that Gargash Enterprises has contributed, we have the confidence that the research team will be fully equipped for the challenges they may face and we look forward to raising awareness about osteoporosis and Vitamin D deficiency and thus helping people learn about treatment and prevention.”

Michael Stroud, CEO of DBAJ, said: “Dubai Bone & Joint Center are extremely grateful to Al Jalila Foundation and Gargash Enterprises for sponsoring this very important research and we are delighted that DBAJ can make a positive contribution to the future healthcare of the UAE.”

Gargash Enterprises, the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has donated two fully-equipped Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans to facilitate the pioneering research in line with their corporate social responsibility initiative.