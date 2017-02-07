Mobile
4kg kidney tumour removed in a rare surgery

Rashid Hospital doctors excise tumour in a two-and-a-half-hour surgery

Gulf News
 

Dubai: In a rare and complex surgery, a team of doctors from Rashid Hospital successfully removed a kidney tumour weighing a staggering 4kg, salvaging the kidney and saving the life of the 62-yar old Arab expatriate patient, said a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) official.

The doctors performed the two-and-a-half-hour surgery on the patient, who was turned away by three hospitals earlier.

The surgery was performed by Dr Faisal Badri, consultant and head of General Surgery at Rashid Hospital, with the assistance of Dr Alya Al Mazroui, surgeon and CEO of Rashid Hospital.

Dr Badri said: “A kidney normally weighs 300 grams. Can you image a 4kg tumour protruding out of the right kidney? The tumour was so big that it occupied half the abdomen on the right side; it pushed the kidney into the pelvis and into the liver on the left side. The tumour was attached to the colon and the small bowel. Such surgeries are high risk because of the high chances of bleeding as the tumour mass is attached to the main blood vessels. Therefore, pre-operative planning and absolute precision is essential in such surgeries.”

The patient underwent a battery of tests, CT scans and other radiological reports before the surgeons decided to perform the surgery. All tests were performed in the hospital’s newly opened state-of-the-art Oncosurgical GI clinic.

Dr Badri added: “The first step was to secure the vascularity to ensure there is absolutely no blood supply to the tumour. We managed to get the mass out while keeping the organs intact but we needed to remove a part of the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen as it was attached to the mass. When we removed a part of this muscle, the lung was exposed and we fitted a pipe to help the lung expand normally. After four days, when the lung function was back to normal, we removed the pipe.”

Dr Badri also pointed out that the patient was stable and would be discharged shortly. In the meantime, the extracted mass will be sent to the laboratory for further investigation for further treatment.

