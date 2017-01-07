24% increase in country’s food safety rating

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

24% increase in country’s food safety rating

Monitoring of imported food, training and electronic inspection system have boosted safety, says ministry

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE has made significant progress in its food safety rating over the past three years, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced on Saturday.

The steps that have boosted food safety include the monitoring of imported food, training of both food establishment employees and inspectors and the use of an electronic inspection system.

Further improvements were made through a collaboration with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation. The ministry uses a framework of 87 components through which the extent of improvement in all aspects concerning food safety systems is identified. These include legislation and control systems and a marking system for the effectiveness of food laboratories. As a result, the food safety rating in the UAE has seen a 24 per cent increase in the last three years, compared to 74 per cent in 2013.

The “tangible increase” was also achieved through strengthened “channels of communication with consumers, regulators and stakeholders”, said Majd Mohammad Al Herbawi, the food safety department director at the ministry.

Gains in the safety rating were also made through exercising “control on food relocation, storage and retail facilities, as well as implementing awareness programmes for consumers about best practices in handling food,” she added.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

New app to execute UAE Food Bank

News Gallery

In Pictures: No Pants day on the subway

News Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer