11 primary health centres in Dubai globally accredited

Dubai breaks record for international accreditation

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority’s Zabeel primary healthcare centre has received international Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation with excellence. The centre received the accreditation with zero findings and excellence, which is extremely rare and highlights the high-level of compliance to international benchmarks that it follows.

With this accreditation, DHA breaks the world record for having the largest network of JCI-accredited centres. The DHA has 11 primary healthcare centres which are JCI accredited.

Paula Wilson, President and CEO of Joint Commission Resources (JCR) and Joint Commission International (JCI), and her delegation recently met with Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA and Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Healthcare, at the DHA on the sidelines of the recently held Arab Health Congress 2017.

Al Qutami highlighted that seeking international accreditations for every health entity in Dubai is in line with the vision of the leadership of the Emirate and in line with the Dubai Health Strategy 2016-2021.

The Centre is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art facilities and offers the community specialised health services, ensuring community members have a full spectrum of health services at primary healthcare level.

The centre offers services such as urgent care, family medicine, has specialised diabetes clinics, ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialised clinic, child and maternity services, vaccination services. It is equipped with the latest fetal monitoring system and ultrasound machines. It has mammogram services, radiology services such as x-ray and a fully equipped laboratory.

As per 2016 statistics, almost 80 per cent of the hospitals in Dubai are internationally accredited. In terms of DHA health facilities, all 11 DHA primary health centres have international accreditations. In 2016, DHA hospitals and health centres received an international accreditation for the fourth time in a row. Latifa Hospital, Dubai Hospital and Rashid Hospital earned Joint Commission International’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation and Thalassemia Centre earned Joint Commission International’s (JCIs) Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care Accreditation for the fourth time in a row. The Airport Medical Centre earned JCI’s Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Care Accreditation for the third time in a row. The hospitals and health centres received the accreditation for demonstrating continuous compliance with JCI’s internationally recognised standards.

