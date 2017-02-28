Mobile
Zayed Giving treats 1,000 children in Tanzania

Zayed Giving Initiative provides free treatment for children and elderly in Tanzania

Gulf News
 

Dar es Salaam: Zayed Giving convoys have intensified their efforts during the second day of their mission in Tanzanian villages, treating 1,000 children and elderly people.

The treatment, being conducted under the supervision of Emirati, Tanzanian and international volunteers, comes as part of a global humanitarian initiative to alleviate the suffering of the needy.

The initiative is also in response to 2017 being named the Year of Giving by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The initiative complements Zayed Giving’s various initiatives throughout the years, which were implemented in different parts of the world to provide free treatment for the less fortunate and to ease their suffering.

Dr Reem Othman, humanitarian ambassador for the Zayed Giving initiative, said that the Emirati-Tanzanian joint programme to treat children and the elderly receives massive support from government, health and volunteer work institutions, because it creates a quality shift in the level of services provided to patients at the hands of Emirati, Tanzanian and global experts.

Emirati heart surgeon Dr Adel Al Shamri, Chief Executive of Zayed Giving Initiative, said that the volunteering medical team in the Emirati-Tanzanian voluntary hospital was able to provide diagnosis, treatment and preventative programmes in two days, that benefited a 1,000 children and elderly people. He pointed out that a training programme was also organised to develop the skills of Tanzanian medical cadres.

Omran Mohammad Abdullah, member of the board of Dar Al Ber, said that the voluntary hospital was established based on the highest international standards, and is supervised by Zayed Giving initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, and the Saudi-German Hospital.

khalifa bin zayedzayed remembered

