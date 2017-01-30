YearOfGiving: Virtual dialogue kicks off

Ohoud Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Happines

Dubai: A two-hour interactive dialogue began on the #YearOfGiving over Twitter this afternoon, encouraging residents to give ideas and suggestions for the Giving Retreat scheduled on Wednesday.

Ohoud Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Happiness, spearheaded the virtual dialogue on Twitter from 1pm to 2pm today, and will be followed by Shamma Al Mazroui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, from 3pm to 4pm.

Al Roumi began with a video she posted welcoming followers to the dialogue and said she would be accepting suggestions and ideas.

“The ‘Year of Giving’ is not just a title, it encompasses plans and programmes.. It’s more of a style of thought… It begins with the vision of our leadership and also includes ideas and initiatives from people.. It spreads goodness and achieves miracles,” Al Roumi tweeted before the start of the dialogue.

One of the first users to tweet suggestions was @suhairmahfood, who said: “I suggest that government and private companies establish a programme for donations where employees can donate a small amount of their salary.”

Al Roumi retweeted @lewaabukhait saying: “Volunteering for charity works is key to achieve the ambitions of the year of giving. I suggest launching initiatives on a national scale that encourages the private sector to allow their employees to volunteer.”

Another user interacting with Al Roumi @abdullahka tweeted: “You should include community service classes as a mandatory course or hours in school’s/university curriculums.” Al Roomi thanked Abdullah, and said it was a good suggestion.The virtual dialogue is being held in the run-up to the Giving Retreat scheduled on Wednesday under the directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Both ministers will continue to engage with Twitter users and take note of ideas and suggestions to be shared with government officials and retreat participants who can shape them into actionable programmes and initiatives that serve the strategic goals of the retreat and the wider UAE Year of Giving.