Year of Giving to instil culture social responsibility

Abu Dhabi: The Year of Giving will instil the culture of social responsibility and serving the homeland as a higher value in businesses, institutions and citizens, according to officials.

“Promoting love, peace and generous giving has always been a long-standing approach pursued by the UAE where man is the centre of attention, thanks to the legacy of the founder of the UAE, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” said Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and President of Emirates Red Crescent.

Shaikh Hamdan said Shaikh Zayed’s philanthropy brought benefit to all people, both at home and internationally, and his approach will continue to be followed by the present and future leadership, he stressed, while calling upon all Emiratis in the public and private sectors to respond to the new initiative to show gratitude for their country.

“What the UAE leadership seeks is to nurture the seedling planted by the forefathers in the UAE and instilled in the minds of its people so as to keep them in harmony, solidarity and love and empower them to rush to the help of all those in distress anywhere in the world,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

The UAE’s humanitarian journey of philanthropy achieved its goal of spreading peace for all Emiratis, bolstering brotherly bonds and constructive cooperation with all other societies to spread peace that provides favourable conditions for construction and development for the present and the future generations, Shaikh Hamdan said.

“[President His Highness] Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s initiative seeks to promote the culture of giving back to the community and enhance the spirit of volunteering and loyalty to the UAE,” said Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

Dr Al Qubaisi added Shaikh Khalifa’s declaration is an incentive for all social segments, as well as the private sector, which is a key partner in sustainable development

Giving back, Al Qubaisi said, is a deep-rooted human value, so the wise leadership wanted to benefit people around the world.

Declaring 2017 as The Year of Giving, Shaikh Khalifa said the noblest image of humanitarian work is connected with serving the homeland and working continuously to develop and sacrifice for it.

“True citizenship does not mean to take always but also means sacrificing precious things for the sake of the homeland,” he explained, adding, “Serving the homeland and the society is a joint responsibility between the government, individuals and private sector, and the UAE will always be one team,” Shaikh Khalifa said on Saturday.

Salem Al Shehi, a member of the House from Ras Al Khaimah, said the initiative is meant to achieve private-public partnership to give back something exceptional to the community and contribute effectively to the march of development of our country.

Underscoring the importance of engagement of each person towards the community where he or she lives, Ali Jasem, a veteran member of the council from Umm Al Quwain, said individuals, private sector and government institutions should work as a team to achieve better development of the UAE society.

Saeed Al Rumaithi, the youngest member of the House from Abu Dhabi, said the initiative is a golden opportunity for youth to put more voluntary work and give back to their community in The Year of Giving.

Azza Sulaiman, a member from Dubai, said years in the UAE are but milestones for national achievements for the welfare of the people at home and the world over.