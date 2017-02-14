Mobile
Winners of Sustainable Development Goals workshops announced

Government of Dubai will lay down road map in New York in May for implementing the winning ideas

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Winners of a two-day series of SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) workshops have been announced.

The SDG3 team came in the first place for laying out a strategy for good health and well-being. The SDG 10 team won the second place for suggesting viable solutions to reduce inequalities, and the SDG 5 team came in the third place for their recommendations for tackling gender inequality.

The workshops, under the title ‘SDGs in Action in Collaboration with the United Nations’, saw world experts, scientists, government officials and other key stakeholders form 14 discussion groups corresponding to the SDGs in order to identify solutions to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that could be applied to local and global purposes.

Present at the closing ceremony was Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation. Macharia Kamau, Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UN and Co-chair of STI Forum, presented a trophy of appreciation to each winner.

As part of its support in the implementation of the winning ideas, the Government of Dubai will put together a comprehensive implementation road map that will be showcased in New York in May 2017.

BOX

UAE forms national committee on SDGs

The launch of the UAE National Committee on United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was announced by Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, on the final day of the World Government Summit.

The minister also confirmed the UAE’s win to host the UN World Data Forum in 2017. The event will convene governments, businesses, civil societies, and scientific and academic communities to explore innovative ways of applying data and statistics to measure global progress and inform evidence-based policy decisions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Other participants included Macharia Kamau, Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations; Mahmoud Mohieldin, World Bank Group Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, United Nations Relations, and Partnerships; and Kathy Calvin, CEO of the United Nations Foundation. The session wrapped up the ‘SDGs in Action’ workshop that took place over the three-day summit.

Al Hashemi, who will head the newly launched national committee, said: “We are focused on stepping up our efforts in sustainable development and are highly engaged in the global dialogue on monitoring and facilitating SDGs.”

The 17 SDGs are:

No Poverty

Zero Hunger

Good Health and Well-being

Quality Education

Gender Equality

Clean Water and Sanitation

Affordable and Clean Energy

Decent Work and Economic Growth

Industry Innovation and Infrastructure

Reduced Inequalities

Sustainable Cities and Communities

Responsible Consumption and Production

Climate Action

Life below Water

Life on Land

Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

Partnerships for the Goals

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

